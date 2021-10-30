Intense physical workouts & proper rest go hand in hand

Hyderabad: Leaving the family members and dear ones in great grief, the sudden demise of those from the film fraternity in recent times due to heart attacks has once again turned the lights on intensive physical workouts in one's daily routine.



The spike in cases of cardiac arrest among individuals below 40 years of age has emerged as a matter of concern in the last one decade. Doctors said the heart attacks among youngsters was increasing at an alarming stage. They suggested that those who involve themselves in intensive exercises must go for regular heart checkups.

The sudden death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar and Bollywood actor Siddharth Shukla has left many sad and raised concerns over the threat of heart attacks despite regular workouts at the gym.

"Puneeth Rajkumar is the latest in the list of celebrities maintaining great levels of physical fitness and yet succumbing to heart attack. Those who do great physical workouts must remember to balance their stress levels with other activities which soothe their mind and body.

Celebrities especially work under extremely demanding circumstances and they must ensure their body is rested properly to ensure it rejuvenates well," said Dr Sai Sudhakar, Chief Interventional Cardiologist of a corporate hosptial. Further, he said, "Rest is as important as exercise. And unless this balance is maintained, body tissues break down faster than expected causing more harm than good.

Those doing heavy physical exercises must undergo regular checkups for hormonal changes because even that can have a negative impact and lead to problems like a heart attack or a brain stroke." "Skipping meals has now become a new fad among those intending to lose weight or to stay in proper shape. But, when you skip meals, the body doesn't get energy from food and it looks for new sources of energy.

As a result, your metabolism starts converting fat into energy which can lead to health issues like fatigue, kidney stress, low blood pressure, constipation and nausea. Considering all these factors, celebrities or anyone who does heavy physical exercises must ensure they maintain proper balance and undergo health checks at regular intervals," he added.