Interfaith marriage: Man stabbed to death in Hyderabad

Saroor Nagar: The Saroor Nagar police on Thursday arrested two persons for murdering a person Nagaraju as their sister Arsheen Sultana got married to him against the wishes of their family.

The accused were Mobin Ahmed and Masood Ahmed. The police said, the accused were brothers of Arsheen Sultana.

Sunpreet Singh, DCP of LB Nagar zone said, "the accused were unhappy over the fact that their sister got married to Nagaraju at Arya Samaj against the wishes of their family. Since then, the accused were on a lookout for the couple. However, they found that Nagaraju was working in an automobile showroom and on Wednesday night the duo traced Nagaraju and confronted him at Panjala Anil Kumar Colony in Saroor Nagar.

When they reached near the Mandal Revenue Office in Saroor Nagar, the brothers stopped them and attacked Nagaraju with an iron rod and stabbed him. Nagaraju, suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot while Arsheen was injured."

"The couple were from two different religions but belonged to the same village and were in love for more than five years. When they informed their family members about their wish to get married, elders from both sides opposed their relationship. However, going against their families, they got married at the Arya Samaj in Laxmi Nagar," added the DCP.

Both the accused were arrested within 24 hours and were remanded to judicial custody.