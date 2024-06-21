International Yoga Day Celebrations

Oxford Grammar High School Celebrates International Yoga Day with Enthusiastic Participation.

School has organized a grand celebration for International Yoga Day today, June 21st. The event aimed to foster the physical and mental well-being of students through yoga practice, emphasizing the importance of a balanced lifestyle.

The celebration included a variety of competitions such as essay writing, poster making, and art and craft projects centered around World Yoga Day. The highlight of the day was a special yoga session conducted by Amita Mishra Chellaboina, a renowned yogi instructor, who guided the students through various yoga postures and breathing exercises. These activities saw the enthusiastic participation of approximately 3000 students from both SSC and CBSE streams.

The students, actively engaged in the yoga session, showcasing their dedication to health and wellness. This participation not only highlighted the school's commitment to holistic education but also provided the students with a unique opportunity to be part of a larger community celebration of yoga. It was a memorable experience for all participants, reinforcing the significance of yoga in daily life and promoting a sense of unity and well-being among the students.





Oxford Grammar School students have participated in Yoga Day celebrations organized at Nizam College Grounds from 06.00 am to 07.30 am, attended by the Sri G. Kishan Reddy, Honourable Central Minister, as the Chief Guest.

Oxford Grammar High School's proactive approach and significant student involvement in International Yoga Day activities underscore the institution's dedication to fostering a healthy and balanced lifestyle among its students.