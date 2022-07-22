  • Menu
Int'l human trafficking racked busted, 6 held in Hyd

Highlights

An international human trafficking racket operating from Bangladesh was busted and six persons were arrested by the Rachakonda Police in Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad: An international human trafficking racket operating from Bangladesh was busted and six persons were arrested by the Rachakonda Police in Hyderabad on Friday. Two victims, including a minor girl, both sisters from Bangladesh were rescued.

Police said the racket was operating in Hyderabad, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Jharkhand States.

The victims were lured by the traffickers in the guise of providing jobs in Hyderabad and brought to the city on fake identity proofs and allegedly forced into prostitution.

The racket came to light after one of the victims approached the Uppal police claiming that her 15-year-old sister, who too was forced into flesh trade, was being taken to Maharashtra by the organizers.

The racket was operating in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerate limits and other cities across the country.

