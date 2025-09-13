IPE holds 5th int’l conference on building sustainable corporations

Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise, in collaboration with the Global Research Foundation for Corporate Governance, is organizing the two-day 5th International Conference on ‘Building Sustainable Corporations: Integrating Financial Strategies, ESG, and Workplace Harmony’ at its Shamirpet campus.

The event ends today. An IPE communique said that on Friday, the Conference featured eminent speakers such as Prof Christopher John Cowton, Emeritus Professor, The University of Huddersfield, UK; Prof Gerhard Schnyder, Professor of International Management & Political Economy, Director Institute for International Management & Entrepreneurship (IIME), Loughborough University London; Prof Irene-marié Esser, Professor at the University of Glasgow, Scotland; Prof Padmini Srinivasan, Professor of Accounting & Corporate Governance, IIM Bangalore; Saurabh Mukherjea, Chief Investment Officer of Marcellus Investment Managers; Prof Jai Prakash Sharma, Conference Chair, GRFCG; Prof Ram Kumar Mishra, President (South India) GRFCG & former Director, IPE; and Prof S Sreenivasa Murthy, Conference Convenor and Director, IPE and the delegates who shared their insights on corporate governance, sustainability, and organizational culture.

The diverse perspectives promise to enrich discussions and foster meaningful dialogues on shaping the future of responsible business practices. The conference is being attended by paper presenters, academicians, scholars, and industry executives, said Prof Murthy.