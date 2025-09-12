Live
- Priya Prakash Varrier sets social media ablaze in B&W
- Sneha Ullal sparks buzz with bold photoshoot
- Malaika Arora redefines glamour at 50+
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 16 to Get Major Price Cut, Available at ₹51,999
- HAL to step up light fighter jet production as GE starts delivering engines
- KL Deemed to be University Achieves 26th Rank in NIRF 2025
- Specta Quartz Expands in Telangana, Unveils India’s First Pastel Quartz Collection at Design Democracy 2025
- IPEMA to Host 17th Poultry India Expo 2025 in Hyderabad
- Jayaram Garidepally Wins ‘Hero in Entrepreneurship’ at Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025
- Continental Hospitals Marks Onam with Joyful Festivities
IPEMA to Host 17th Poultry India Expo 2025 in Hyderabad
Highlights
The Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA) will host the 17th Poultry India Expo 2025, South Asia’s largest poultry industry...
The Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA) will host the 17th Poultry India Expo 2025, South Asia’s largest poultry industry event, from November 25–28 at HITEX, Hyderabad. The expo begins with Knowledge Day on November 25 at Novotel, bringing together 1,500 delegates and global experts to discuss sustainability, automation, and innovation. Under the theme One Nation, One Expo, the event will showcase India’s poultry excellence, featuring 500+ exhibitors from 50 countries and 50,000 visitors. With India’s poultry sector growing rapidly, IPEMA aims to empower farmers, drive global collaboration, and align with the vision of Viksit Bharat.
Next Story