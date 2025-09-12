  • Menu
IPEMA to Host 17th Poultry India Expo 2025 in Hyderabad

The Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA) will host the 17th Poultry India Expo 2025, South Asia’s largest poultry industry event, from November 25–28 at HITEX, Hyderabad. The expo begins with Knowledge Day on November 25 at Novotel, bringing together 1,500 delegates and global experts to discuss sustainability, automation, and innovation. Under the theme One Nation, One Expo, the event will showcase India’s poultry excellence, featuring 500+ exhibitors from 50 countries and 50,000 visitors. With India’s poultry sector growing rapidly, IPEMA aims to empower farmers, drive global collaboration, and align with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

