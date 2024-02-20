Iranian food festival enthralls visitors with fashion show

Hyderabad: The Meet and Greet Iranian food festival which proved to be a feast for the eyes both in terms of the exotic cuisine and the skills of the chefs who were specially flown in from Islamic Republic of Iran and in terms of a grand fashion show that was organised on Monday.

The fashion show displayed how a woman can look extremely graceful while being highly fashionable. The beauty of Iranian women dressed if different designs of clothes enthralled the audience at the gala fashion show. It proved that a beautiful dress can make a women look more glamorous and showcased how she can steal the show.

Later 39 delegates of the Iranian Delegation were felicitated with Hans Abhaar Awards. Among the award winners were four Iranian chefs Mona Poordarya Einezhad, Elaheh Sarani, Hamid Poudineh, and Maryam Sarani Samat who showcased their authentic Iranian dishes during Food Festival at The Park hotel were felicitated.

Apart from the 12 fashion designers who got the awards were Mohsen Moghaddami, Consular Assistant of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad, Director of Language and Culture department Mamidi Harikrishna, Aliya Baig - Make-up Artist in Hyderabad, Dr Fariduddin Faridasr, the Cultural Counselor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi, Shafiq ur Rahman-the fashion partner, Ajit-The park Hyderabad General Manager and Prof Fatima Bilgrami-faculty at Nift Hyderabad.