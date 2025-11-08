ISB Launches Bharti Airtel scholarship to empower future leaders

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business is pleased to announce the establishment of the Bharti Airtel Scholarship, a multi-year commitment by the Bharti Airtel Foundation to support students of the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL).

Under this initiative, five studentswho will be known as Bharti Scholarsfrom each PGP YL cohort will receive full or partial waivers of tuition, accommodation, and meal expenses through a structured need-cum-merit based scholarship.

The scholarship programme reflects the Foundation’s commitment to expanding access to quality higher education and empowering deserving talent from diverse backgrounds.

MoUwas exchanged in the presence of Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Co-Chairman, Bharti Airtel Foundation and Vice Chairman, Bharti Enterprises; Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, Indian School of Business; and D N V Kumara Guru, Senior Director – Advancement, Alumni Engagement and External Relations, ISB.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Co-Chairman, Bharti Airtel Foundation, said: “Education is the cornerstone of progress and empowerment. Bharti’s longstanding association with the Indian School of Business makes it a natural partner as we expand the scope of our higher education scholarships. Through the Bharti Airtel Scholarship, we take pride in supporting exceptional minds, our ‘Bharti Scholars’, who will become the leaders and changemakers of tomorrow. When talent meets opportunity, extraordinary things happen.”

Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, said: “We are deeply grateful to the Bharti Airtel Foundation for their vision and generosity in offering scholarships that will help open doors for deserving PGP YL students to benefit from ISB’s transformative education and leadership ecosystem. This partnership marks a significant step in our shared commitment to fostering inclusive excellence and nurturing the next generation of leaders for India and beyond.”

Through various initiatives, the Foundation has supported over 2,000 scholars (44 per cent of them girls) since its inception, creating quality higher education opportunities for children from underserved communities.

The Bharti Airtel Scholarship reaffirms ISB’s commitment to broadening its scholarship programme and ensuring that merit and potential, not financial constraints, determine access to its world-class management education.