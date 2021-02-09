Hyderabad: ISB ranks India's #1 B-School

Indian School of Business continues to rank high (#21 globally) in the alumni recommendations. At 40%, ISB has over twice percentage of women students in the MBA programme compared to other top Indian institutions ranked by FT

Hyderabad: The Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) of the Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked #1 in India and #23 worldwide in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2021.

An ISB statement here on Monday said that among Asian business schools, it ranks #5. It is the only B-School from India to figure in the top 25 globally. Alumni from PGP Class of 2017 were surveyed for this ranking.

The school has done exceedingly well in many areas which were considered by The Financial Times for the rankings.

ISB is ranked #1 in India and # 3 in Asia as well as globally for the salary percentage increase for alumni. The school's career progress rank (#21 globally) has improved indicating a better employment opportunity for the alumni. ISB continued to progress in the weighted salary and career service rank (#39 globally) year on year. ISB was also acknowledged for being the top business school from India to be featured in the research rankings (#77 globally). The school has always focused on research and this ranking bears testimony to this fact.

Further, ISB continues to rank high (#21 globally) in the alumni recommendations. At 40%, ISB has over twice percentage of women students in the MBA programme compared to other top Indian institutions ranked by FT, it added.

Expressing delight over the rankings, Dean Rajendra Srivastava said, "ISB has carved a niche of its own in offering finest and world-class education to its students. Coming on the back of the top ranking in India by The Economist, the FT ranking is a collective victory of the concerted and untiring efforts of entire ISB community including faculty, students, alumni, and staff with incredible support from the board. This ranking also highlights and strengthens ISB's efforts to produce world-class research and encourage more women to join the management workforce.

The increasing number of prominent business schools from India making their mark globally makes the world notice India as a destination for high-quality management education." ISB will continue to reinvent itself and equip its students to become future-ready and play a catalytic role in nation-building, he further added.