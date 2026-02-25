KTR’s poser:Why Centre mum on Revanth’s Rs 1K cr transfer claim?

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded that the Central government clarify its stand on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy‘s claims of preparedness to transfer Rs 1,000 crore to the Congress high command in Delhi.

He questioned the silence of the Central agencies like Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax Department, despite such open statements by none other than the Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters after visiting party leaders lodged in jail in Adilabad, Rama Rao said that even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly alleged that ‘RR tax’ was being collected by the Congress government in Telangana, the BJP government at the Centre had remained silent. He questioned why central agencies had not initiated action if the Chief Minister was openly indulging in corruption. The BRS working president said the Congress government had abandoned governance and was focused on diverting Telangana’s resources to Delhi.

He demanded that Revanth Reddy clarify the source of the alleged Rs 1,000 crore, and questioned that if he was ready to transfer such a huge amount to his party high command, how many thousands of crores of public money might have been siphoned off.

He remarked that Revanth Reddy who was caught red-handed in the Cash for Vote case, was now indirectly acknowledging the corrupt practices of the Congress government.

Rama Rao accused the State government of neglecting farmers’ welfare, pointing out that Rythu Bharosa financial assistance, which was earlier credited in December during the BRS rule, had not been released even by March.

He also cited alleged delay in loan waivers and inadequate procurement of crops such as jowar and cotton, leading to distress among farmers. The BRS would continue its fight to safeguard public funds and the interests of Telangana, he asserted.