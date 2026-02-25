BTech final year student dies by suicide in hostel room

Tirupati: A promising academic journey ended in tragedy on Monday night after a 21-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room near Rangampeta in Chandragiri mandal.

The deceased, Bhavana, was a final-year BTech student specialising in Data Science at Mohan Babu University. Known among peers as a meritorious student and class topper, she had recently secured a lucrative job offer reportedly worth Rs 17 lakh per annum from a leading technology firm during the campus placement drive.

According to the police, Bhavana was staying in a private hostel close to the university. She is suspected to have hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her room during the late hours of Monday when she was alone.

Hostel authorities alerted the Chandragiri police after discovering the incident.

On receiving information, the police rushed to the hostel, shifted the body for postmortem to Sri Venkateswara Government Medical College mortuary, and registered a case. Officials said an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the extreme step.

Family members were shocked upon learning about the incident. Her parents, Surendra and Janaki, hurried to Tirupati after being informed by the hostel management. They broke down on seeing their daughter’s body at the mortuary.

Students residing at the hostel stated that Bhavana appeared normal throughout the day and did not show any visible signs of distress. They expressed shock over the sudden turn of events, describing her as focused and academically driven.

Meanwhile, members of various student unions staged protests, demanding a thorough and transparent probe into the incident. Bhavana’s grieving parents also sought a fair investigation to uncover the reasons behind their daughter’s death.

Police officials maintained that all angles are being examined and further details will emerge after the completion of the inquiry.