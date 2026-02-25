575 trees face felling for ‘Reshme Bhavan’ in Okalipuram; proposal before GBA

Bengaluru: The Department of Sericulture has proposed felling 575 trees to construct a ‘Reshme Bhavan’ complex on 4.2 acres of land in Okalipuram, close to Majestic and near Lulu Mall Bengaluru. The proposal is currently under examination by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

According to official documents, the project is planned on land located at Survey Nos. 12, 14 and 17 in Muddenahalli, Okalipuram, within the premises of the Joint Director’s office. The site reportedly has 628 trees in total, of which 575 are proposed to be removed, leaving only 53 trees to be retained.

The Sericulture Department has described the project as a prestigious government initiative and has sought an early No Objection Certificate (NOC) for clearance. It has also informed that its existing office has been shifted to the Mysore Sugar Company building on JC Road.

The construction of Reshme Bhavan has been entrusted to the Public Works Department (PWD). In October 2024, the State Cabinet approved approximately Rs 528 crore for the project. Subsequently, the PWD approached the GBA for necessary clearances.

While GBA has permitted land clearance in principle, the Karnataka High Court has laid down specific guidelines governing tree felling in Bengaluru.

Under Section 8(3) of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, no tree within GBA limits can be cut without approval from the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), who has jurisdiction over trees in the area. As part of the process, an expert tree committee will inspect the site. Citizens have been invited to submit suggestions and objections within 10 days.

The trees listed in the proposal include Silver Oak, Neem, Tabebuia, Mahogany, Jackfruit, Gulmohar, Rain Tree and Ashoka. Environmentalists warn that if permission is granted, one of Okalipuram’s last remaining green pockets could soon disappear.

Environmental Concerns Raised

Environmental activist express concern over the shrinking green cover in Bengaluru. “The city’s green cover has reportedly declined drastically over the decades. There must be zero tolerance for tree felling. Globally accepted standards suggest that cities should aim for at least 30% green cover. We cannot afford to lose even a single tree; instead, we must focus on restoration,” they said.

They also questioned the need to locate Reshme Bhavan within central Bengaluru. “Why should Reshme Bhavan be in the heart of the city? Establishing it outside Bengaluru could help distribute development more evenly across the state,” they argued. With public objections now invited, the final decision on the proposal rests on statutory approvals and environmental scrutiny.