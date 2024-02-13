ISB ranks top B-school in India in FT Global MBA Ranking 2024

Hyderabad: Consolidating its position as the best B-school in India and among the top-ranked in the world, the Indian School of Business has been ranked 31 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2024.

This is a substantial rise from a global ranking of 39 last year. At the Asia level, the ranking of the school has gone up to 5, up from the 6th spot last year. The ranking highlights ISB's strengths across various criteria such as research, alumni network, and career services. In research, one of the major focus areas of the school, ISB is again ranked 1 in India, with a global rank of 52 this time, up from #61 last year. This underlines ISB’s continued focus on the quality of research produced by the faculty. A stated mission of the school is to create and disseminate research-based knowledge that influences scholarship, practice and polity.

In terms of Salary Percentage Increase, ISB is ranked 1 globally on this key parameter. FT data says PGP candidates at ISB see a massive 229 per cent rise in salaries, comparing before and after the course.

ISB is ranked best in India also in Alumni Network and Career Services; and ranked #8 and 19 globally on these parameters, respectively. “The consistent ranking as the top B-school in India in the FT Global MBA Ranking underscores ISB’s commitment to academic rigour, quality research, and unparalleled alumni support and success,” said RamabhadranThirumalai, Deputy Dean of Academic Programmes of ISB. He added, “From leading the world in Salary Percentage Increase to topping the charts in Alumni Network and Career Services, the ranking reaffirms our position as a global leader in management education.”