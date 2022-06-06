It is BJP who needs to seek apologise from Gulf countries, not India: KTR

Hyderabad : Soon after the Gulf countries on Sunday demanded a public apology from the Indian government over the derogatory religious comments made by now expelled and suspended BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammed, the IT Minister KTR on Monday demanded the BJP to seek apologies from Indians.





Modi Ji, Your silence was deafening & shocking when BJP MP Pragya Singh hailed assassination of Mahatma Gandhi



Let me remind you sir; What you permit is what you promote



The tacit support from top is what emboldened the bigotry & hatred that will cause irreparable loss to 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VSgHd6P2Hh — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 6, 2022





KTR taking to his Twitter handle questioned the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, 'why should India as a country apologise to international community for the hate speeches of BJP bigots? It is BJP that should apologise; not India as a Nation'.

In his another tweet KTR wrote, 'Your party should first apologise to Indians at home for spewing & spreading hatred day in day out'

On Sunday, within hours after the BJP suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and leader Naveen Kumar Jindal for their 'derogatory' religious comments, TRS working president and State IT and Industry minister K T Rama Rao demanded the ruling national party to suspend Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

"If the BJP truly respects all religions equally, should you also not suspend the Telangana BJP chief who made an open public statement wanting to dig up all mosques and impose a ban on Urdu?" tweeted KTR. "Why this selective treatment Nadda Ji? Any clarification?," KTR asked BJP President J P Nadda.

The BJP State unit chief and Karimnagar MP Sanjay had recently made controversial statements during visit to his constituency. He alleged that Muslim rulers in Telangana demolished several temples and built mosques over them and demanded digging at all mosques. He said there was a possibility of finding Shiva Lingams underneath.

The BJP MP had also said if the BJP comes to power in Telangana, it will abolish Muslim reservations and also remove Urdu as the second official language. He had also raised the issue of holding Group I exam in Urdu medium by the State government.