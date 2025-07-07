It is collective duty of all to protect Dharma: TG BJP chief

Hyderabad: Naraparaju Ramchander Rao, the newly elected President of the Telangana State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was felicitated on Sunday by the Center for Brahmin Excellence.

At the felicitation event, Ramchander Rao expressed his gratitude to the CBE organisation, its members, and the esteemed Brahmin elders who had gathered to offer their blessings. Recalling a poignant verse by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which underscores the importance of collective effort and unity in public life, he affirmed his commitment to moving forward with the same spirit, working collaboratively with all sections of society to achieve shared goals. Ramchander Rao firmly stated that it is the collective duty of all citizens to preserve and protect Dharma, tradition, and the cultural ethos of India. He added that Brahmins, being intrinsic to this heritage, carry a slightly greater share of that responsibility.

He noted with concern that certain sections, driven by selfish motives, seek to undermine Dharma and propagate false narratives against the Brahmin community.

This trend, he remarked, has its roots in the colonial era under British rule. ‘Brahmins,’ he asserted, ‘have always been acceptable to and respected by every community in this country.’

Vidya Sankar Bharati Swamiji of Pushpagiri Peetham began his address by remarking that the very fact such a grand felicitation programme was being held was not merely an event of honour, but a powerful symbol, a signal of the triumphant resurgence of the community. Swamiji offered his heartfelt blessings to Naraparaju Ramchander Rao, recalling his earlier visit to Pushpagiri Peetham exactly a hundred days ago on Ugadi.

The proceedings were conducted by K V Ramana Chary, who serves as an Honorary Adviser at CBE. Ramchander Rao was warmly welcomed by the Executive Committee of CBE, its members, and numerous other participants.

He was graciously escorted into the felicitation hall and led to the dais alongside Vidya Sankar Bharati Swamiji and Chief Guests, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, and K V Ramana Chary. Joining them on stage were CBE President Vijay Oddiraju, Secretary Jwala Narasimha Rao Vanam, Treasurer Sesha RSR Prasad Kondapalli, K Aravinda Rao, MVR Sarma, and others.