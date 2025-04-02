It is our land, says govt

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad has relinquished its rights over the 400 acres of land by taking 397 acres in exchange in 2004. Instead, the university constructed an illegal building on 10 acres within the 400 acres of land owned by the government.

An official government record said that the Government has allotted an alternate land to an extent of 397 acres in Survey No 36 (Acs 191-36 Gnts) and Sy No 37 (Acs 205- 20 Gnts), which was taken over by the Registrar of UoH under the cover of a Panchanama on the same day on February 3, 2004.

The TGIIC (Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) officials said despite the fact that subject land was not in its possession, and that it has already been sold to IMG Bharata and consequent litigation in the High Court, the university went ahead and built a massive structure in about 10 acres within the extent of 400 acres in possession of the State Government. The university neither obtained building permission from the GHMC nor clearance from the Fire Department.

The officials said that Deputy Collector & Tahsildar, Serilingampally Mandal confirmed that as per Revenue records, the land in Survey number 25 of Kancha Gachibowli village was recorded as “Kancha Asthabal Poramboke Sarkari” i.e. Government Land and an extent of 400 acres is available free from encroachments and under the possession of government.

After careful consideration of the proposal, the State Cabinet in June 2024 approved the alienation proposal in favour of TGIIC. Accordingly, the government vide G.O. Ms. No.54, Revenue Dept., dated June 24, 2024, issued orders for the alienation of the subject land in favour of TGIIC. The land was handed over to TGIIC on July 1, 2024 after duly conducting the panchanama.

Further, the TGIIC officials clarified that rumours of loss of green cover and lung space in Gachibowli area are completely unfounded. Within a radius of 5 km from the 400 acres of land, huge lung spaces were already developed. KVBR Botanical Garden with 274 acres was located within 2 km aerial distance from the subject land. A golf course at Financial District with more than 535 acres of green cover is located within 1 km aerial distance from the subject land. Government has committed not to disturb the historical rock formations (Mushroom Rock, etc.) in the subject land by developing a park around such sites, in addition to the environmental management plan (EMP), officials said.