IT raids at Mythri movie makers

Hyderabad: The Income Tax Department (IT) officials on Monday raided Mythri Movie Makers, a leading film production company in Hyderabad.



The IT officials reportedly conducted searches at 15 locations simultaneously including offices and the premises of the three producers Yelamanchili Ravi Shankar, Naveen Erneni and Cherukuri Mohan.

The production company produced blockbusters such as Pushpa, Rangasthalam, Srimanthudu and Janatha Garage among others.

Mythri movie is set to produce Balakrishna starrer 'Veerasimhareddy and Megastar Chiranjeevi's Valtair Veeraiah on Jan 12 and 13 respectively.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's latest movie Ustad Bhagat Singh is being produced by the company and is slated for release in 2023.