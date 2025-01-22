IT Raids Continue for the Second Day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed the continuation of IT raids for the second consecutive day, targeting prominent film production houses such as SVC, Mythri Movie Makers, and Mango Media. The raids primarily focused on probing the budgets allocated for movies and verifying the revenue generated.

Officials have reportedly scrutinized the budget and income details of high-profile films, including Pushpa 2. With substantial discrepancies in IT returns, the raids aim to uncover unaccounted transactions and tax irregularities.

On the first day of the operation, IT officials interrogated Dil Raju's wife, Tejaswini, and accessed bank lockers linked to the family. Today, the focus is on examining additional documents and financial records related to the production houses.

Speculations are rife that producer Dil Raju may be summoned to the SVC office for further questioning. The IT department's investigations are expected to shed light on the financial intricacies of big-budget films in Tollywood.