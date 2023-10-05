IT raids shake Hyderabad, 100 teams in action

Hyderabad : The IT searches have created a stir in Hyderabad once again. The IT officials were divided into 100 teams and searched many companies and houses in the city on Thursday morning. Searching on such a large scale at once become a discussion in political circles



Chit fund and finance companies targeted

Searches are going on mainly targeting chit fund and finance companies. Searches are going on in Ameerpet, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and Shamshabad as well. 20 teams are checking Poojakrishna Chit Fund at Ellareddyguda in Ameerpet.

Officials also raided the houses of Sompalli Naga Rajeshwari, Poojalakshmi and MD Krishnaprasad, who are its directors. Also, searches are going on in about 60 areas including Jeevanshakti Chitfund and Ecom Chitfund.

Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti's house raided

Searches are being conducted at the residences of Jubilee Hills BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath and his brothers in Kukatpally. IT raids are also going on in Indu Fortune Fields Apartments in Housing Board 7th Phase.

Officials are conducting inspections at the residences of Arikepudi Koteswara Rao, the owner of a chit fund company, and Varaprasad, a railway contractor. Also, the houses and offices of businessmen Prasad, Koteswara Rao, Maganti Vajranath, a businessman in Ellareddiguda, and Raghuveer, the manager of an e-com company in Shamshabad, are being searched. It is reported that these searches are being conducted due to doubts expressed on the IT returns of the last five years.

DMK MP in Tamil Nadu



It seems that the IT officials have started searches in 70 parts of Tamil Nadu simultaneously. Searches are going on at DMK MP Jagadrakshakan's house as well as his offices. Officials are searching his offices in Chennai, Vellore, Coimbatore and Arakkonam. A total of 150 IT officials participated in these searches.