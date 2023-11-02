Live
- PL Stock Report: Greenpanel Industries (GREENP IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Muted performance - BUY
- First genetically engineered mice fight Covid, like young & healthy humans
- Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Wangchuk to begin week-long visit to India tomorrow
- Accor, a Global Hospitality Leader, Announces the Launch of its 24th Novotel Property in India
- Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor to benefit Manesar industrial area
- K’taka Police to soon submit charge sheet in BJP MLA ticket scam case
- Cong MLA assures of combing operation to trap prowling tiger in K'taka dist
- Indifference brews up in TTDP, case filed against Kasani
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons In Money Laundering Case Amid Political Controversy
- BRS using Kaleswaram project as an ATM: Rahul Gandhi
IT shocker for Congress in Hyderabad, Kitchennagari Lakshmareddy’s houses raided
Hyderabad : IT officials on Thursday conducted searches in the house of Maheswaram Congress MLA candidate Kitchennagari Lakshmareddy in the early hours at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Bahadurguda village.
In this order, security personnel are not allowing anyone to enter KLR's house. Lakshmareddy's followers and activists reached the house in large numbers after getting the information.
Also, the IT officials searched the house of Chigurintha Parijathanarsimha Reddy, mayor of Badangpet Municipal Corporation, a Congress ticket aspirant of Maheshwaram constituency. On Thursday morning at 5 o'clock the officials seized Parijata's daughter's phone and are conducting searches. Presently Parijathanarsimhareddy is in Tirupati and her husband Narsimhareddy is in Delhi.