IT shocker for Congress in Hyderabad, Kitchennagari Lakshmareddy’s houses raided

Hyderabad : IT officials on Thursday conducted searches in the house of Maheswaram Congress MLA candidate Kitchennagari Lakshmareddy in the early hours at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Bahadurguda village.

In this order, security personnel are not allowing anyone to enter KLR's house. Lakshmareddy's followers and activists reached the house in large numbers after getting the information.

Also, the IT officials searched the house of Chigurintha Parijathanarsimha Reddy, mayor of Badangpet Municipal Corporation, a Congress ticket aspirant of Maheshwaram constituency. On Thursday morning at 5 o'clock the officials seized Parijata's daughter's phone and are conducting searches. Presently Parijathanarsimhareddy is in Tirupati and her husband Narsimhareddy is in Delhi.







