It was Cong who was campaigned saying BJP and BRS are one: KTR

Hyderabad : BRS working president KTR said that the Congress campaigned in the last assembly election that the ED did not arrest Kavitha because BJP and BRS are one, but now the ED came directly to her home and took her away. He attended the BRS meeting of Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. Speaking on this occasion, he reminded that the Congress has advertised well that our party is the B team of the BJP. That is why Kavitha was also criticized for not being arrested.

But the people of Hyderabad did not believe in the campaign made by the Congress party. That is why BRS won almost all the seats in the assembly elections, he said. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to arrest all opposition parties. He said that BRS was made difficult in many ways in the elections. He criticized that Prime Minister Modi is called Chowkidar by Rahul Gandhi, and as Badey Bhai by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.