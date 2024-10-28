Live
Just In
It’s not political vendetta : Ponnam
Refuting the accusation that the Congress was indulging in vendetta politics, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the accused were trying to defame the government when it was locals whose complaint the police acted upon
In a media statement, the Minister questioned as to how the Ministers who were entirely preoccupied with the Cabinet meeting on Saturday and remained busy with administration and welfare-related issues, would be behind all this. “The raids were carried out solely based on the complaints made by some locals. Coincidentally, those who were caught were related to the bigwigs of a political party. The investigation is going on, and this has nothing to do with political vendetta,” said Ponnam.
The Minister demanded Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to clear their party stand in wake of Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay’s statements over the issue. He alleged that Sanjay was trying to water down the issue and demoralise the policemen dealing with the case.