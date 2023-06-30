Jaago Voter…Choose Your Leader: Aspirants line up for BRS, BJP tickets

♦ The major issues in the constituency are roads, drinking water, sewage pipelines and mainly the SCB and GHMC merger

As the Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency MLA seat is vacant after thw demise of incumbent MLA G Sayanna on February 19, 2023, many strong contenders of BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) are in the queue to grab the post.

The constituency came into existence in 1957 and is one of largest Cantonment in India with 2.5 lakh population. The constituency comes under the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency. Areas like Marredpally , Trimulgherry , Bolarum , Sikh Village , Lothkunta and Karkhana are some important landmarks in the constituency.

During the 2018 elections, G Sayanna of BRS won the seat by defeating Satyanarayana from INC with a margin of 37,569 votes. Sayanna also won from TDP ticket by a margin of 2.60 per cent in the 2014 elections.

In 2014 Assembly elections, G Sayanna TDP candidate won the seat with 44,693 votes at 35.50 percent, BRS candidate Gajjela Nagesh stood second with 41,418 votes with 32.98 percent votes and INC candidate G Kantham got 22,136 votes with 12.58 percent.

While in 2018, BRS’s G Sayanna won the seat with 65,737votes at 56.7 percent, INC candidate Satyanarayana stood second with 28,234 votes at 24.3 per cent and BJP’s Sri Ganesh sealed 15,487 votes with 13.30 per cent.

The incumbent MLA G Sayanna died on February 19, 2023 and with this the MLA seat is vacant. As a result, there are almost half a dozen candidates from BRS in the race to grab the MLA ticket. The candidates are Manne Krishank,Y Srinivas, E Naresh and Lasya Nandita daughter G Sayanna. Manne Krishank is chairman of Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC). Sri Ganesh, from BRS is another contender who is in MLA ticket race from this segment.

The BJP leaders are also in a race to seal the seat and are planning to give tough fight this election. The contenders from BJP are Parshuram, Sumitha ,Rajini Reddy, Prakash Naidu. Recently joined BJP, Parshuram has started campaigning and is also providing employment to women by distributing sewing machines.

The major issues in the constituency are roads, drinking water, sewage pipelines. Besides these, Cantonment merger with GHMC is the current talk in the SCB and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is yet to give a nod. Locals also allege that no state government scheme has been implemented in Cantonment and nothing is done without the MoD’s consent.











