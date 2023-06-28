Jaago Voter…Choose Your Leader: Nampally constituency: Easy grab for the Majlis?

Hyderabad: Scattered voting by the majority community and a consolidated shift of voters from the minority community to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) makes the Nampally Assembly constituency an easy grab for the Majlis.

Nampally was carved out of Asifnagar Assembly segment before the 2009 elections as per the Delimitation Act of 2002. Since it was formed the MIM nominees have been winning by defeating rival contender Feroz Khan in the last three consecutive terms. The present MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj won the seat by 9,000 votes in 2018.

Nampally is a part of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency and the only seat of Majlis outside Hyderabad LS seat. It has around 2.8 lakh voters. The constituency comprises Nampally, Masabtank, Asifnagar, Mehdipatnam, Saifabad, Mallepally, Chintalbasti, and Gudimalkapur.

Feroz Khan contested on behalf of three parties in the last three terms. In 2009 he fought elections as Praja Rajyam Party nominee and stood second against MIM’s Mohd Virasat Rasool Khan; in 2014 he represented the Telugu Desam Party and in 2018 the INC. Political analysts say though he has been shifting parties and finished second every time, he is the only major contender who can aim to defeat Majlis.

In 2014 MIM candidate Jaffar Hussain Meraj won the seat with 63,652 (47.5%) votes, Feroz Khan (TDP) was second with 46,356 (34.6%) votes, Vinod Kumar Mudiraj (INC) got 8,818 (6.6%) votes and BRS K Hanmantha Rao secured least 6,327 (4.7%) votes. in 2018, Jaffar Hussain won with 57,940 (41.9%) votes, Feroz Khan (INC) received 48,265 (34.9%) votes, Ch Anand Kumar Goud(TRS) stood third with 17,015 (12.3%) votes, and Devara Karunakar Mudiraj (BJP) got 11,622 (8.4%) votes.

In the upcoming election there are chances the same candidates of INC, BRS and BJP will get tickets as earlier they received good number of votes. Though the vote bank in Nampally was divided there was a tough competition between MIM and Feroz Khan. However, Majlis emerged victorious. The constituency remains one of MIM bastions after its candidates won consecutive terms.

Feroz Khan has always been alleging that Nampally constituency showed a large discrepancies in electoral rolls. In various colonies of Nampally many extra voters have been added under addresses. The addresses mentioned have been untraceable; some houses are found locked with none staying at the given address. Some voters are registered at addresses that are vacant plots. Names of voters who died almost a decade ago are mentioned in the final electoral rolls.

Nampally constituency has been transformed into a slum area and people are deprived of basic facilities. The local political party presumes citizens as its vote bank.

Feroz Khan said that he would make an attempt to get jobs for the unemployed youths. Training in various vocational courses will be provided to women to make them economically self-sufficient.