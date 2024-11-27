Jabardasth Varsha Launches Vivo Y300 5G Mobile in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Varsha, known for her popular appearances on Jabardasth, unveiled the new Vivo Y300 5G smartphone at a grand launch event held at the N4U Mobiles showroom in Ameerpet. The event, located opposite the iconic Allu Arjun AAA (Satyam Mall), attracted tech enthusiasts and fans eager to witness the launch of the feature-packed mobile.

Expressing her excitement, Varsha shared, "I’m thrilled to launch the Vivo Y300 5G today. It’s amazing to see a mobile with such advanced features available at an affordable price. The phone’s design is slim, lightweight, and elegant, making it easy to use for all age groups. It also comes in multiple colors, adding to its appeal." She also revealed that she’s purchasing the device herself and encouraged everyone to experience the phone.

Varsha, affectionately referred to as "Junior Samantha" by her fans, humbly acknowledged the comparisons and expressed her admiration for actress Samantha.









Feature-Rich and Affordable

The Vivo Y300 5G, powered by a Snapdragon processor, boasts a 50-megapixel rear camera, a 32-megapixel front camera, and advanced AI features. Other highlights include Howrah Light technology and an 80W fast-charging capability, making it a versatile and user-friendly smartphone.

The N4U Mobiles management detailed several exclusive launch offers. Buyers can avail of a ₹2,000 cashback using any credit card. Additionally, the phone can be purchased with no-cost EMI options for 11 months at ₹2,000 per month, requiring only an Aadhaar card and PAN card for eligibility.

The management also emphasized the phone’s broad appeal, urging Varsha’s fans to take advantage of the launch and experience the Vivo Y300 5G’s impressive features. With its competitive pricing, sleek design, and high-performance features, the Vivo Y300 5G aims to capture the attention of budget-conscious consumers and tech enthusiasts alike.