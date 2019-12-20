JAC constituted to lead stir against Citizens Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens

Hyderabad: To spearhead movement against the CAA (Citizens Amendment Act) and the NRC (National Register of Citizens) and prevent its implementation, concerned citizens from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh formed a joint action committee (JAC). Not only Islamic scholars, but also former judges, advocates, activists from different communities, at the end of the meeting, resolved not to submit any of the documents in case of implementation of pan-India NRC and would be taking forward this message to other States.

At a meeting held at Khaja Mansion hall, the meeting which was convened by Mushtaq Malik, the president of Tehreek Muslim Shabban and former president of Telangana Muslim JAC, was attended by former Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council, Shabbir Ali, former High Court Justice B Chandra Kumar and several others from the legal fraternity.

Meanwhile, several protesters near Charminar and Exhibition Grounds were taken into custody by the city police. The leaders of SFI, CPI, CPM, AIMIM (Inquilab), Jamaat-e-Islami Hind were taken to various police stations.

Later during the evening, the JAC also submitted representation to Chief Minister, urging him to oppose the NRC. In their representation they emphasised that the proposed NRC was going to have a catastrophic impact on the lives of all citizens across the country. The law treats people as innocent until proven guilty but the proposed NRC would treat everyone as guilty until proven innocent. The onus will be on individuals to prove that they are citizens of India.