JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru jointly with The Sports School to announce India’s First Integrated Scholarship Future25

Hyderabad: JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru (JIRS), the No.1residential school in the country on its Silver Jubilee in collaboration with The Sports School, will be launching India’s first-ever Integrated Scholarship Program, Future 25,for residential schooling and sports enthusiasts across 8 metro cities. The first event will be held at the Chiraan Fort Club, Secunderabad, Hyderabad.

Under the guidance and vision of the Founder Chairman of JAIN Group, Dr. Chenraj Roychand, and with partners and mentors from the sports school like - Badminton legend, Padma Bhushan, Shri Pullela Gopichand, Tennis legend, Padma Shri, Shri Rohan Bopanna, and Cricketing Icon Shri Robin Uthappa, this event celebrates and honours the achievements of members from the field of academics and sports while envisioning the future of holistic education.

Attended by JIRS alumni, dignitaries, and current and prospective parents, the event will be graced by Guests of Honor, Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, IAS, Former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh and Mr. N. Anil Kumar, Senior Coach, Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy.

This landmark event celebrates excellence in residential education and sports development. This initiative offers a unique blend of academic rigour and holistic development, empowering students to excel in both education and sports.