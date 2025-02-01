Jaishankar praises CM for successful PBD event

Bhubaneswar: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for the successful organisation of the18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Bhubaneswar from January 8-10.

In a letter to Majhi, Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for the Odisha government for successfully hosting the grand event. “I write to you to convey my sincere appreciation to the State government of Odisha for the successful organisation of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas at Bhubaneswar in Odisha from January 8-10, 2025,” said Jaishankar.

The minister also praised the efforts of the State government for the meticulous planning and execution ensuring the successful organisation of the grand event. “The meticulous planning as well as the impeccable execution of all details pertaining to organisation of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas by the State government of Odisha was indeed commendable and praiseworthy,” added Jaishankar. He also stated in his letter that the India diaspora members who attended the PBD 2025 at Bhubaneswar admired the State government for the hospitality offered during the three-day programme.

“The Indian diaspora members who participated in the 18th PBD 2025 gave a very positive feedback of the hospitality extended by the State government of Odisha as also the care and assistance extended to them during their stay in the State,” said Jaishankar.The minister expressed gratitude to Majhi and other stakeholders involved in the successful hosting of the PBD 2025. “I, therefore, take this opportunity to express my gratitude to you and your colleagues for making the just concluded 18th PBD in Odisha a resounding success. My ministry looks forward to partnering with Odisha for organising similar events in the future,” Jaishankar further added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the three-day event at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on January 9. He also remotely flagged off the inaugural journey of Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special state-of-the-art Tourist Train exclusively designed for Indian diaspora. The 18th PBD celebrations were marked by a grand display of Odisha’s rich art, culture, and heritage.The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, 2025 in Bhubaneswar was the first PBD to be held in Eastern India. This approach was in line with the Government of India’s focus on ‘Purvodaya’.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs. in a statement, said that Odisha has had historical maritime connections with South East Asia and these ties are being renewed and rekindled in contemporary times. As such, PBD 2025 in Odisha, while deepening India’s connect with the diaspora, also strengthens its ‘Act East Policy’. A large gathering of delegates from over 75 countries participated in PBD 2025.