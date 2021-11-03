Jan 31, 2022, last date for filing of Haj online forms

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee has informed that the process of providing applications for the Haj-2022 started from November 1. The last date for filing of online forms will be January 31, 2022.

The applications can be filed online only at the website of Haj Committee of India www.hajcommittee.gov.in and through 'HCOI' Mobile App. The applicants must read the guideline/undertaking carefully before filing. They must upload the first and last page of machine readable passport, latest passport photo, a copy of cancelled cheque or cover head and a copy of address proof. The applicants can fill an online form in the Mobile App or website of Haj Committee from their home.

B Shafiullah, executive officer of the committee, said free online Haj application service for Haj-2022 is available at Haj House, Nampally, for the city aspirants. Those in districts can approach for help the voluntary District Haj Societies in headquarters, who have been rendering free service for the past several years.

Payment of Rs 300 towards Haj form processing fee can only be done through debit card, credit card, net banking or through www.hajcommittee.gov.in.

New features and guidelines

♦ Age limit up to 65 years

♦ cover size max five (5)

♦ Haj journey 36-42 days

♦ Women without 'mahram; in the age group 45-65 and groups of five pilgrims.

♦ No provision of NRIs due to Covid

♦ Advance Haj amount is `81,000 only in respect of provisionally selected pilgrims

♦ Machine readable passport validity up to 31-12-2022