JBM urges harsh measures against coaching institutes violating norms in city

Hyderabad: In wake of the incident of Rau's IAS deaths in Delhi, the State Jawahar Bal Manch (JBM) has urged the State government to initiate tough measures against the coaching institutes in the city that are violating the norms.

In a media statement, JBM state chairman M Rishikesh Reddy informed that similar to Delhi, thousands of youth are taking coaching for different competitive exams in Hyderabad in buildings whose safety norms remain under question. Rishikesh, who earlier raised the issue with GHMC commissioner to ensure the norms are enforced towards averting similar incidents in Hyderabad, also brought to the notice of city in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

He urged that the government after identifying those coaching centres that run in buildings with poor conditions and which fail to follow the norms, they should be penalised. All their permissions be cancelled before it’s too late, the JBM state chairman demanded.