  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

JBM urges harsh measures against coaching institutes violating norms in city

JBM urges harsh measures against coaching institutes violating norms in city
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In wake of the incident of Rau's IAS deaths in Delhi, the State Jawahar Bal Manch (JBM) has urged the State government to initiate tough...

Hyderabad: In wake of the incident of Rau's IAS deaths in Delhi, the State Jawahar Bal Manch (JBM) has urged the State government to initiate tough measures against the coaching institutes in the city that are violating the norms.

In a media statement, JBM state chairman M Rishikesh Reddy informed that similar to Delhi, thousands of youth are taking coaching for different competitive exams in Hyderabad in buildings whose safety norms remain under question. Rishikesh, who earlier raised the issue with GHMC commissioner to ensure the norms are enforced towards averting similar incidents in Hyderabad, also brought to the notice of city in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

He urged that the government after identifying those coaching centres that run in buildings with poor conditions and which fail to follow the norms, they should be penalised. All their permissions be cancelled before it’s too late, the JBM state chairman demanded.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X