JD Design Awards 2025 –Fashion Design, Hyderabad Edition

Hyderabad: Fashion Designers, powered by JD Institute of Fashion Technology, proudly wrapped up the Hyderabad edition of JD Design Awards 2025—a day of creativity, innovation, purpose-driven and sustainable designs. Held at the iconic HICC NOVOTEL,HYDERABAD on the 11th of July,the event brought together industry leaders who conducted placement drive for these talented designers, design professionals, media, and a curious 1000+ attendees to witness the powerful ideas emerging from India’s next generation of designers in the fashion Industry.

These nominations are a testament to the creativity, hard work, and vision our designers bring to the world of Fashion Design. It’s not just an exhibition—it’s a milestone in their journey as change makers shaping the future of how we dress, express, and define identity. With a strong focus on human-centric design innovation and sustainable storytelling, this year's showcase brings together the best minds from JD’s budding Fashion Designers in Hyderabad.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished industry professionals, Visitors engaged themselves with ways that led the boundaries of materiality, utility, and empathy to sustainability. Many attendees described the experience as “transformative,” “deeply moving,” and “a revelation of what design can do beyond aesthetics.”

The event also served as a platform for sparking conversations around sustainable, emotional wellness through Fashion design, and the future of responsible clothing. With supportfrom our forward-thinking partners, the event reaffirmed JD Institute’s commitment to nurturing socially conscious and technically proficient design talent.

“For us, the JD Design Awards is a platform for reflection of everything we stand for—design that questions, heals, innovates, and serves. What we witnessed inHyderabad was a powerful showcase of young minds turning complex challenges into meaningful, human-centred solutions. These weren’t just student presentations; they were thoughtful explorations into how design can shape a more conscious and connected world. We couldn’t be prouder of the integrity, imagination, and purpose our students brought to the stage.”, said Mr. Nealesh Dalal, a visionary leader and the force behindthe change in the design landscape.

Winners of JD Design Awards 2025 – Hyderabad Edition, we are proud to announce the standout projects and individuals who were recognised for their innovation, execution, and impact in Fashion design.

We proudly congratulate all the award winners for their remarkable contributions and visionary designs that reflect the spirit of innovation, sustainability, and excellence showcased at JDDA 2025.

With the support of our visionary partners—– the JD Design Awards 2025 promises not just an fashion show, but a revelation.

For JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the awards mark more than an annual tradition—they reflect a long-term mission: to shape the minds that will shape our spaces, cities, andlives. As we close the chapter on this year’s Hyderabad edition, we look ahead with renewed pride in our community and belief in design’s power to create meaningful change.

