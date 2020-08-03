Jehadis, traitors more dangerous than China, Pakistan

Chanakya has said:'If you are faced with several enemies, tackle the strongest one first.' Considering the present scenario wherein the country has been challenged by communal forces, extremist elements, terrorists and crest-fallen pigmy opposition leaders besides of course, Covid-19 pandemic and China and Pakistan on borders, when we apply the philosophy of Chanakya, at any rate Jehadis and anti-national elements pose greater threat than all other enemies.



Recent chest-beating by the leader of former Razakars' party in a bid to become junior Mohammad Ali Jinha, lashed out at the Prime Minister for the latter's proposed participation at the foundation ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. He was chorused by his cronies declaring their resolve to reconstruct the erstwhile so-called Babri Masjid at the same place. Such outbursts make their nasty intentions abundantly clear. However, luckily for them as backlash the heavy hammer of Hindutva forces has not yet fallen on them because the Hindus are counting the sins of the modern day Shishupals.

These internal enemies of the country swear by the Constitution day in and day out but have never bothered to read the chapter on the duties of a citizen which is also a part and parcel of the Constitution.

Unfortunately, the government of the day is taking the evil designs of these anti-national forces lightly. The official statement that the new Ram Mandir will be opened to the people of 'all faiths' makes no sense because if other faiths believed in Lord Ram, where is the need to have a prophet or a Saviour? The ground realities cannot be ignored and we must take note of the fact that the very foundation of 1400 years old Islam and 2000 years old Christianity have the utter contempt and total disregard for Lord Ram, who existed some 7000 years ago. Their venom engulfs everything that is Hindu and they have never concealed their intentions.

Coming to the principles of democracy, even a school student knows that it is the system wherein the wish of majority prevails over minority and that has to be honoured. By taking shelter under the deceitfully inserted 42nd Constitutional amendment, no one can claim that since passing of the said Amendment overnight a majority of countrymen have become 'Secular' of their likings. Therefore, let the subversive forces of different colours be not under the impression that by taking shelter under this 1976 amendment, they can block the majority wish to prevail.

The great paradox of the country is that with the help of enhanced military might and favourable world opinion, the country can bravely face the external threats be it from Pakistan, Nepal or China; but the greater danger is from the foes within and any patch-work in this regard will do more harm than resolving the problem.

Indeed, the lasting solution to this problem is in scraping the two contentious words namely 'Secular' and 'Socialist' from the preamble and unequivocally declaring therein that Bharat is a Hindu Rashtra. There is no need to be cowed-down by the anti-Hindu forces by whatever name, label or flag they are known. Needless to say that this is the need of the hour if the prposed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and other places of Hindu Worship besides the Hindu themselves are to be saved from the barbaric forces, such a bold decision has to be taken at the right earnest. If we miss the bus now, our future generations would have a valid ground to blame us.

US Supreme Court restricts entry of worshipers

The Supreme Court of the United States has restricted the entry of more than 50 worshipers at a time in churches. In its judgment dated July 24, it dismissed an appeal filed by Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley (Church), requesting the Court to increase the limit of participants in the church, synagogue or mosque. The appeal was preferred against the order of the Governor of the Nevada, along with the averment that all the precautions shall be complied with strictly including social distancing order. The Court rejected this plea observing: "But churches, synagogues, and mosques are banned from admitting more than 50 worshippers-no matter how large the building, how distant the individuals, how many wear masks, no matter the precautions at all. In Nevada, it seems, it is better to be in entertainment than religion."

All India Bar Exam postponed

Due to the current situation of Covid-19 pandemic, the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) which was to be held on August 16 is now deferred until the next date, to be decided by the Monitoring Committee of the Bar Council of India, headed by a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India. The Bar Council of India in its resolution dated July 29 has said that the last date to apply for AIBE is extended to August 31 and the examination date shall be notified later.

Cartel to bring economy to knees!

Fraudsters are leaving no stone unturned to serve a severe blow to the country's economy and therefore, there is a need to curb such efforts of the cartel of fraudsters "with an iron fist so that the contours of the fiscal compass could be extended to the advantage of the people."These words of caution are of Justice SK Panigrahi, Orissa High Court.

The court while hearing a bail petition of one, Amit Beriwal who is an accuse in a case involving Rs.122.67 crore GST fraud by way of making fake and fraudulent transactions through fake firms, in its order also noted: " the manner in which the accused, in collusion with other accused, have been operating would suggest that there are certain inherent flaws in the GST system, which is prone to such abuse." The court further observed: " …It seems a countrywide cartel specialising in defrauding the GST system is operating to bring the economy to its knees."

Indo-German bars discuss

legal scenario

A webinar on "Indo-German Legal Dialogue" was held on July 29 wherein the subjects like state of the legal profession during Covid-19 in India and Germany, invoking force majure and commercial mediation and online dispute resolution with special reference to MSMEs in both countries, were discussed.

President-elect of the Bar Association of India (BAI) Prashant Kumar and Dr. Christian Lemke, vice president, German Federal Bar Association welcomed 300 plus specially invited participants. Prominent lawyers from India and Germany addressed the webinar. They included, Shyam Divan, Pinky Anand, Dr. Ritesh Rajani, Swetlana Schaworonkowa, Amarjit Singh Chandhiok, Ingrid Honinger and Anandita Pujari. Dr. Lalit Bhasin, president, BAI who could not participate due to personal reasons conveyed best wishes for the success of the international event. The question-answer session followed which was quite lively.