JH by-poll: 81 nominations accepted, 130 rejected

The scrutiny of nominations for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election has concluded with the acceptance of 81 candidates’ nominations of 211 filed.

Returning Officer P Sai Ram informed that among 321 nominations were received by the candidates for the by-poll. Of these, 135 were found valid, while 186 were rejected during scrutiny.

Earlier, during the scrutiny of nominations, several candidates lodged complaints against each other. Amid objections, the RO cleared the papers of 81 candidates, including Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) nominee Maganti Sunitha Gopinath and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aspirant Lankala Deepak Reddy. The other candidates include 27 nominees of other parties and 51 independents.

For the Jubilee Hills by-poll, a total of 211 candidates filed 321 sets of nominations, with the process continuing until 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Those who submitted papers included activists representing Pharma City and Regional Ring Road (RRR) project-affected farmers, as well as leaders from Mala community Joint Action Committees.

Election officials implemented a token system for the scrutiny, calling each candidate in turn to examine their papers. Several nominations were rejected due to the missing documents and incomplete forms.

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 24, 2025. Polling is on November 11. The final list of candidates will be announced after the withdrawal deadline.