JNTU-Hyderabad decision on exams today

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad will take a decision on the conduct of various examinations on Monday. This follows the State government on Sunday extending holidays for all educational institutions, except medical colleges, till January 30. Earlier, the government had declared holidays from January 8 to 16.

"We will decide on the conduct of exams in the meeting to be held on Monday. Autonomous colleges should take permission from the university Registrar before holding the exams. The colleges can conduct classes in the online mode as announced earlier," JNTU-H officials said on Sunday.