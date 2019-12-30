Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

JNTU-Hyderabad student gets HMTV award

JNTU-Hyderabad student gets HMTV award
Highlights

JNTU-H students’ organisation’s leader Eravelli Jagan was presented the HMTV ‘Vaidya Vibhushan 2019 Award, jointly constituted by the TV channel and...

JNTU: JNTU-H students' organisation's leader Eravelli Jagan was presented the HMTV 'Vaidya Vibhushan 2019 Award, jointly constituted by the TV channel and the Telangana Government Doctors' Association at a function held in Taj Deccan Hotel on Monday. At the event several persons who excelled in various fields were honoured.

Jagan, who played a key role in separate Telangana agitation, is striving to solve problems facing the JNTU and polytechnic students as the head of several organisations, including Diploma Students' Federation. He is also taking up several social awareness programmes.

In his acceptance speech, Jagan stated that the award would encourage him to take up more social service activities, with the cooperation of his parents, students' organisations and media friends.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Smartphone sales unhurt by economic slowdown30 Dec 2019 6:28 PM GMT

Smartphone sales unhurt by economic slowdown

Lotus blossoms; shrinks
Lotus blossoms; shrinks
Big Breaking: Fire broke out at PM Narendra Modi
Big Breaking: Fire broke out at PM Narendra Modi' residence at...
Priyanka Vadra Lashes Out At UP Govt, Centre Over CAA
Priyanka Vadra Lashes Out At UP Govt, Centre Over CAA
General Rawat Named CDS: What Is Chief Of Defence Staff
General Rawat Named CDS: What Is Chief Of Defence Staff


Top