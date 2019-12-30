JNTU-Hyderabad student gets HMTV award

JNTU: JNTU-H students' organisation's leader Eravelli Jagan was presented the HMTV 'Vaidya Vibhushan 2019 Award, jointly constituted by the TV channel and the Telangana Government Doctors' Association at a function held in Taj Deccan Hotel on Monday. At the event several persons who excelled in various fields were honoured.

Jagan, who played a key role in separate Telangana agitation, is striving to solve problems facing the JNTU and polytechnic students as the head of several organisations, including Diploma Students' Federation. He is also taking up several social awareness programmes.

In his acceptance speech, Jagan stated that the award would encourage him to take up more social service activities, with the cooperation of his parents, students' organisations and media friends.