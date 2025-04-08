  • Menu
JNTUH announces one-time chance to complete backlogs

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) has announced a one-time opportunity for students from JNTU-affiliated colleges who have completed their academic term but have not passed all the necessary subjects to obtain their degree.

According to a JNTUH announcement on Monday, these special supplementary examinations are scheduled to take place in May and June 2025 for students across all courses. Additional details and application forms for these examinations are available on the university’s official website https://www.jntuh.ac.in.

