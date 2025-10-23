JNTUH drives green commitment with Vanamahotsavam, targets UN SDG 15

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) organised a ‘Vanamahotsavam’ celebration at the designated plantation site opposite the Golden Jubilee Building, reaffirming its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable campus development.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial planting of the first sapling by Vice Chancellor Dr T Kishen Kumar Reddy, who emphasised the ecological and educational significance of the initiative. He noted that the current drive focuses on fruit-bearing species, complementing the existing campus flora.

Dr Reddy highlighted the alignment with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 15 ‘Life on Land’ stating that the effort contributes to the protection of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainable forest management, and the reversal of land degradation and biodiversity loss. He also announced that the new plantations would be sustained through efficient drip irrigation systems.

Rector Dr K Vijaya Kumar Reddy commended the proactive approach and called upon the younger generation of faculty and students to take ownership of the green legacy, noting that future generations would inherit a healthier campus. Registrar Dr K Venkateshwara Rao echoed the sentiment, underscoring the initiative’s potential in mitigating global warming and addressing rising temperature concerns. The event, coordinated by Dr M V S S Giridhar, Professor at the Center for Transportation Engineering, saw enthusiastic participation from University Directors, faculty, and students, reflecting a collective commitment to ecological responsibility.