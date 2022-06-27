Joyful Learning: A day sans bag for primary classes

Hyderabad: Army Public School -RK Puram in collaboration with Sri Aurobindo Society, Puducherry has introduced the 'No Bag Day' concept for the students of the primary wing from classes one to five on Saturday.

As per the release the initiative of 'No Bag Day' was the vision of the principal, K Damaris and headmistress Pooja Singh, aimed at implementing the changes under the New Education Policy (NEP) threading along the path and teachings of Sri Aurobindo. The main focus was to motivate the students with a wide array of hands-on activities that provide a fun breakthrough from the routine.

"During the session, the students were given many fun activities which were systematically planned and graded according to their age and class. Classes, one to five had thumb painting, paper mask-making, storytelling using finger puppets, dramatizing Panchatantra characters, puppet making, 2D/3D model making using geometrical shapes and 'Hasya Kavita Sammelan'.

The students were groomed to incorporate life skills through activities like hemming, straight stitch and fixing a button," said a teaching staff of Army Public School.

He further said, "These activities not only enhance the speaking and listening skills which are important for socializing and entertainment, motor skills to increase hand-eye coordination, logical and critical thinking but also helped to build the 21st-century skills like collaboration, cross-cultural awareness, compassion, creativity, productivity and confidence which decrease anxiety allowing learners to study in an enjoyable atmosphere.