Jubilee Hills By-Election Counting: 8 AM Start, 42 Tables, Tight Security in Hyderabad

The vote counting for the Jubilee Hills by-election will start at 8 am on Friday.

It will be held at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Indoor Stadium in Yousufguda.

How Counting Will Be Done

District Election Officer R V Karnan and Joint Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal explained the plan.

Postal ballots will be counted first.

After that, EVM votes will be counted.

More Tables Due to Many Candidates

There are 42 counting tables this time.

This was allowed by the Election Commission because 58 candidates are contesting.

Staff and Access

A total of 186 staff members will handle the counting.

Live updates will be shown on an LED screen and the Election Commission app.

Only candidates and their authorised agents can enter.

Security and Restrictions

Tafseer Iqbal said Section 144 is in force.

No victory procession is allowed for the winner or supporters.

Police have made tight security arrangements.

Stadium Inspection

Before counting day, officials visited the stadium.

They checked the counting tables, iron barricades, and EVM security.