Jubilee Hills Bypoll 2025: Election on Nov 11, Counting on Nov 14

The National Election Commission has officially released the schedule for the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

The Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, has released the schedule for the bypolls for 8 seats across India, including Bihar.

In Telangana, the Jubilee Hills bypoll will be held on November 11, and the counting will be held on the 14th.

Details of the Jubilee Hills by-election schedule

Notification on October 13th

The last date for filing nominations is October 21.

Scrutiny of nominations on October 22

Withdrawal of nominations on October 24

Polling on November 11

Counting on November 14

The by-election is taking place for the Jubilee Hills constituency due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath on June 8, 2025.

The contest will mainly take place among Congress, BRS, and BJP. BRS has announced Maganti Gopinath's wife, Maganti Sunita, as its candidate. On the other hand, Congress and the BJP are yet to announce the candidate.

Jubilee Hills voters' details

Total votes: 3,98,982

Male voters: 2,07,367

Female voters: 1,91,590