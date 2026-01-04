PK lays foundation for ‘Deeksha mandapam’ at Kondagattu shrine

Karimnagar: Keeping his word, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Deeksha mandapam and a 96-room guesthouse with an estimated cost of Rs. 35.19 crore, with the cooperation of the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams), at Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple on Saturday. With these funds, a total of 96 rooms in the lodging complex and a very large mandapam where 2,000 devotees can break their vows will be made available.

During his visit to the Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple before the start of the Varahi Yatra ahead of the 2024 elections, the temple officials and priests had brought the Jana Sena leaders attention to the need for a lodging complex and a Deeksha mandapam (vow-breaking hall) at the temple.

After his resounding victory in the general elections, during his visit to the temple in 2024, Pawan Kalyan promised to contribute to the development of the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple. And on Saturday, the actor turned politician kept his promise and laid the foundation stone for the facility.

On his arrival at the temple, Pawan Kalyan offered new clothes to the deity and fulfilled his vows. He reverently circumambulated the temple and performed special prayers.

The AP Deputy Chief Minister, who arrived at the temple along with TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Telangana State Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar, and local MLA Medipalli Satyam, was welcomed with a Purna Kumbham (auspicious pot) by the temple priests under the supervision of Telangana Endowments Department Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar. Chief priest Kapindra Swamy traditionally welcomed Pawan Kalyan into the temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said, “Lord Anjaneya is the God of all, the omnipresent one. He is not the God of just one region. I consider it a blessing from my previous life to be able to serve Lord Anjaneya, our family deity. Let us also make the Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple’s circumambulation path a reality. Let us all come together and further develop the temple of the Lord.”

He said that nothing is impossible if the devotees of Rama decide to do something, and that more development works should take place at the Kondagattu temple soon. He said that he considers the ongoing works as the Lord’s command.

He expressed happiness that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board provided adequate support for the work undertaken with strong determination.

Pawan Kalyan said that the Kondagattu is so powerful that it would become a complete protection and a source of strength for Telangana. He urged the devotees to start the effort for the Kondagattu circumambulation. He said that he would personally come and participate in this programme by doing voluntary service. Everyone should collectively take the Lord’s temple towards development.