Jubilee Hills hit and run case: Police nabs accused

Hyderabad: Police have made a breakthrough in the city's Jubilee Hills hit-and-run case. The police have identified the person who drove the fastest car as Dwarampudi Naga from Kukatpally. Naga was immediately arrested by the Jubilee Hills police and the car was seized. Based on the CCTV footage, the police identified Naga and arrested him. The police said that Naga hit the bike under the influence of alcohol and then fled from the spot without stopping.

It is to mention here that sa fatal road accident took place in the city's Jubilee Hills in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. A speeding car hit a two-wheeler at Peddammagudi. After that, the person fled from the place without stopping the car. It was recorded in the CCTV footage that the bike was thrown 20 feet away after the collision with the car.

In this incident, one died on the spot and another was seriously injured. The deceased has been identified as Tarak (27) of the city. Tarak, who is working as a bouncer in a pub, had an accident on Wednesday while returning from his duties. Tarak got married a year and a half ago.. He has an 11-month-old son.

After hearing the news of Tarak's death, his wife and family members were inconsolable. The police registered a case on this incident and arrested the accused on the basis of the CCTV footage. The body of deceased Tarak was handed over to his relatives. But till ten o'clock last night, the relatives of Tarak were agitated in front of the Jubilee Hills Police Station with the dead body.