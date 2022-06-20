Justice Ujjal Bhuyan appointed Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: President Ramnath Kovind on Sunday approved the appointment of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as the new Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. The Central Judiciary released a Gazette in this regard.

Similarly, the Additional Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Law and Justice, issued a notification on the transfer of CJ Satish Chandra Sharma, who has been directed to take over as the CJ of the Delhi High Court.

The decision was taken by the President after discussions with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

New CJ's profile

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was born on August 2, 1964, at Guwahati. His father, Suchendra Nath Bhuyan, was a senior advocate and a former Advocate-General of Assam. He did schooling in Don Bosco HS, Guwahati, and studied in Cotton College, Guwahati. After graduating in arts from Kirori Mal College, Delhi, he obtained LLB degree from Government Law College, Guwahati, and LLM degree from Gauhati University.

He was enrolled on March 20, 1991, with the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. He practised in the Gauhati High Court at Guwahati and appeared before the Agartala, Shillong, Kohima and Itanagar Benches of the HC. He also practised in the Central Administrative Tribunal, Guwahati bench, and the Assam Board of Revenue. He appeared before the Labour Court, Guwahati, various civil courts and the State Consumer Forum, Arunachal Pradesh.

He was the standing counsel of the Income-Tax department for 16 years starting as junior standing counsel in May, 1995, and subsequently appointed as senior standing counsel of the IT department on December 3, 2008.

He was the additional government advocate, Meghalaya, in the Gauhati High Court from April 2002 to October 2006. He was engaged as special counsel of the Forest department, Arunachal Pradesh, from December 2005 to April 2009. He appointed standing counsel of the Gauhati High Court on March 3, 2010.

Designated as senior advocate by the Gauhati High Court on September 6, 2010, he was appointed Additional Advocate-General, Assam, on July 21, 2011. He was a member of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association, Lawyers' Association, Guwahati, Bar Association of India, All-India Federation of Tax Practitioners and Indian Law Institute, Assam chapter.

He was appointed as Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011and confirmed on March 20, 2013. He was also the executive chairman of Mizoram State Legal Services Authority. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was closely associated with the Judicial Academy, Assam, and National Law University, Guwahati. He was transferred to the Bombay High Court and took oath as judge on October 3, 2019.

After a two-year stint at Mumbai, he was transferred to Telangana High Court and took oath as judge on October 22,.2021. He was also the executive chairman, Telangana State Legal Services Authority.