Live
- 'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
- PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
- Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
- ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
- Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-27-2023
- Bharat Biotech picks up 20 per cent stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing
- Mega Prince Varun Tej, Karuna Kumar, Vyra Entertainments Pan India Movie #VT14 Titled Matka, Launched Grandly With Pooja Ceremony
Just In
'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
Kadem project reaches dangerous level, trigger panic
It was explained that 2.19 lakh cusecs of flood water was released into Godavari river by lifting all 14 gates
Hyderabad: Along with the heavy rains in the State, the Kadem project has become dangerous due to flooding from the upper reaches. As the flood is beyond the capacity of the project, the authorities are lifting the gates and letting the water out. Officials revealed that there are 18 gates for the Kadem project, but four of them are broken.
They said that arrangements have been made to call experts to repair the gates. It was explained that 2.19 lakh cusecs of flood water was released into Godavari river by lifting all 14 gates. The people of the lower areas are panicking as the gates were opened. Officials claimed that people are being evacuated in some areas. The authorities has used helicopters to evacuate the people of the area.
Minister Indrakaran Reddy along with MLA Rekha Naik went to inspect Kadem project in the background of rains and floods. High officials also went with them. However, they turned back when the officials warned that the condition of the project was dangerous.
MLA Rekha Naik along with other officers turned back in a rush. Minister Indrakaran Reddy said that if the flood subsides, he will offer special prayers to Kattamaisamma.