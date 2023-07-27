Kadem project reaches dangerous level, trigger panic

Hyderabad: Along with the heavy rains in the State, the Kadem project has become dangerous due to flooding from the upper reaches. As the flood is beyond the capacity of the project, the authorities are lifting the gates and letting the water out. Officials revealed that there are 18 gates for the Kadem project, but four of them are broken.





Water flowing above dam height at #KademProject site in #Nirmal district #TelanganaRains, where inflow capacity is said to be a little over 3.5 lakh cusecs but reportedly receiving more than double 6.04 lakh cusecs... so downstream areas said to be flooded @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/f55yAO79Mr — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) July 27, 2023





They said that arrangements have been made to call experts to repair the gates. It was explained that 2.19 lakh cusecs of flood water was released into Godavari river by lifting all 14 gates. The people of the lower areas are panicking as the gates were opened. Officials claimed that people are being evacuated in some areas. The authorities has used helicopters to evacuate the people of the area.

Minister Indrakaran Reddy along with MLA Rekha Naik went to inspect Kadem project in the background of rains and floods. High officials also went with them. However, they turned back when the officials warned that the condition of the project was dangerous.

MLA Rekha Naik along with other officers turned back in a rush. Minister Indrakaran Reddy said that if the flood subsides, he will offer special prayers to Kattamaisamma.