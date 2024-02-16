Kadiyam Srihari, Venkat Reddy trade barbs

Hyderabad: An Uproar was witnessed in the Assembly after Opposition questioned the government over the implementation of six guarantees and other schemes. Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and former minister Kadiyam Srihari traded barbs. They blamed each other for ‘losing cool and getting frustrated as they were unable to tolerate the other party’.

During the discussion on vote-on-account, as Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was responding to queries from the Opposition, Srihari wondered as to whose benefit the government was able to take forward the schemes which were promised during the Assembly elections.

He questioned the way the government was taking credit for jobs whose notification was issued during the BRS rule. Intervening, Venkat Reddy felt the Opposition members were not able to digest the fact they were unseated by people and are ‘frustrated’.

He asserted that the party was committed to implementing all the schemes, unlike the former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who failed to honour promises like making a dalit CM.

The minister referred to the incident where a home guard died after being hit by MLA Lasya Nandita’s car in Nalgonda district a couple of days back. He felt that no BRS leader reached out to the family to console. He felt that out of ‘masti’, they had killed a man who is father of two children.

Responding, Srihari objected to use of words for referring to Opposition member. He urged CM A Revanth Reddy to be more cautious with people like Venkat Reddy, rather than with Opposition. “The way you are speaking reveals who is really frustrated. I ask Revanth Reddy to remain with a variety of his own people. Since both of us got trained at institutions I admire him for being the CM of the State,” he observed.