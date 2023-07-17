Kaleshwaram water reaches SRSP dried streams: Prashant Reddy

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and RTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan released the Kaleswaram water through packages 20 and 21 in Peddavagu at Chintaluru of Jakranpalli mandal of Nizamabad district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashanth Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for bringing the Kaleshwaram water to the crop fields of the Nizamabad district farmers. He said that the water from the Kaleshwaram project is flowing into the dried-up streams, and even in drought, the fields of the farmers will receive irrigation water.

He appealed the farmers to make good use of the water coming through packages 20 and 21 and also promised that the government will set up one outlet valve for every three acres to provide drinking water to every household through Mission Bhagiratha.

Bajireddy Govardhan said that the government has fulfilled its promise to the farmers by undertaking package works. He said that the project was designed and completed with Israeli technology and added that it is a history that the Kaleshwaram water reaches the rural constituency.

Even if there is a drought, there will be no interruption of irrigation water. He added that the government has already completed 25 check dams, and the groundwater is also rising.