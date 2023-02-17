Kanti Velugu to continue till May-end: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari 

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a video conference with district Collectors and reviewed Kanti Velugu, podu lands, Haritha Haaram etc from BRKR Bhavan here on Thursday.

Referring to the Kanti Velugu programme, the Chief Secretary said the programme will continue till May-end and the care should be taken while handing over prescription spectacles to the beneficiaries.

Drinking water supply and shamianas should be arranged at the camps in view of summer. Pass books should be kept ready for Podu beneficiaries who have been approved by the district level committee. Collectors were told to prepare action plan for this year's Haritha Haram programme, she instructed the officials.

The Chief Secretary instructed to initiate the process of registrations of houses of the beneficiaries who have been selected as per the GO no 58, 59, 76 and 118. The officials were also directed that all the government offices should be shifted to the integrated District Office Complexes.

Special CS MAUD Arvind Kumar, PR&RD Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary Revenue Navin Mittal, Tribal Welfare Secretary Christina Zongthu, Secretary R&B Srinivas Raju, Secretary Health Rizvi, PCCF RM Dobriyal and other officials participated in the video conference.