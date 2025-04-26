Kapra Lake Revival Group to host sustainability prog soon

Hyderabad: To enhance sustainability experience among students, members of Kapra Lake Revival Group (KLRG) and Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya’s (BSKRV) Sainikpuri campus will host a day-long immersive experience in sustainability on April 29.

The annual All India Bhavan’s Meet will be hosted by BSKRV, Secunderabad division between April 26 to 29 and around 400 students from across the country will be a part of the event. As part of the three-day congress, KLRG will be hosting a mega immersive sustainability experience for Bhavans’ students on April 29.

Explaining about the event, a member of Kapra Lake Revival Group said, “The day will kick off with a morning lake cleanup—not just a symbolic gesture, but a hands-on environmental initiative aimed at fostering eco-conscious habits and nurturing young sustainability ambassadors. Each student will be equipped with a carefully curated zero-waste travel kit, including a stainless steel flask, cup, and plate, ensuring that even mealtimes reflect sustainable living, free of disposables. Real-time waste segregation will be practiced throughout the event, supported by Bintix, Hyderabad’s leading waste aggregator, who will collect all segregated paper and plastic generated during the four-day camp.”

The progamme will also include a trip to Rashtrapati Nilayam wherein the students will be shown the step well, a community reservoir for rainwater harvesting, herbal gardens and fruit orchards and the President’s museum, connecting sustainability with heritage.