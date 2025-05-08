Karachi Bakery Defends Indian Identity Amid Hyderabad Protests

Amid the rising diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan, protests have been reported in Hyderabad, targeting a bakery named after Karachi, a major city in Pakistan's Sindh province. The protests come in the wake of India’s recent military actions and a surge in national sentiments.

The bakery, operating since 1953, has responded with a statement defending its heritage and its Indian identity. “Karachi Bakery is a 100 per cent Indian brand, founded in Hyderabad. Our name reflects our history, not our nationality,” the company stated, urging the public to support the brand for what it stands for – an Indian establishment committed to serving the country with care and dedication.

The unrest coincides with heightened tensions following India's pre-dawn airstrikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’. These strikes, which targeted terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), have led to a strong security presence in border states, including Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Public gatherings have been banned, educational institutions have been shut, and additional security measures have been put in place in key areas.

The airstrikes, carried out by the Indian Air Force, targeted nine terror launchpads, including key bases of Pakistan-based terrorist organizations Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. These facilities are located in Bahawalpur and Muridke, areas known to harbor militant activities. The strikes were launched in response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people two weeks ago.