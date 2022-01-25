Kavitha asks Bandi Sanjay Kumar to get Central funds for Medaram jatara

Hyderabad: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday demanded State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to get 10 per cent reservations for STs and national festival status to the Medaram Jatara. Kavitha said that it was a proud moment for people of Telangana that the biggest tribal festival in Asia, which is held once in two years. She said the State government had so far provided Rs 332.71 crore during the last four festivals.

She alleged that the Centre had not released any money since 2014 for the festival. She recalled that the State government had several times requested the Centre to declare the Medaram Jatara as national festival, but there was no response from the BJP government. The government also passed a resolution in the assembly for increasing reservations for STs to 10 per cent, as per their population. "Bandi Sanjay should get the reservations increased and also get funds for the Medaram festival, demanded Kavitha.